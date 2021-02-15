Latest Strategic Report on Global Gene Synthesis Market 2026: with Most Prominent Key Vendors: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genewiz, Eurofins Scientific, ATD Bio Ltd., OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Getting data concerning aggressive panorama is a immense advantage of this marketplace file. Therefore, the movements or actions of most vital market gamers and types are analysed within the Global Gene Synthesis Market file that change from product tendencies, merchandise launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures, and future merchandise to generation.

Market Analysis: Global Gene Synthesis Market

Global Gene Synthesis Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3,542.49 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19,295.56 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in numbers of start-ups dealing with gene synthesis and growth in gene synthesis investments & funds.

Key Market Competitors: Global Gene Synthesis Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gene synthesis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genewiz, Eurofins Scientific, ATD Bio Ltd., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Atum, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Eurogentec, Twist Bioscience., BioCat GmbH, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Eton Bioscience, Inc., Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc., SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA among others

Market Definition:

Gene synthesis is the chemical in-vitro synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. It can develop mutated, recombinant, or entirely novel DNA sequences without any template DNA strand and synthesize oligos and RNA containing modified bases or chimeric DNA-RNA backbones along with DNA sequences. It has a crucial role in synthetic biology and biotechnology and also it is an important tool for various fields like vaccine development, molecular engineering, gene therapy, and heterologous gene expression in recombinant DNA technology. It can also be used in designing cancer enzymes and diagnosis of viral genomes for vaccine development.

Market Segmentation:

By Products & Services (Consumables, Software, Services Market), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Research & Developmental Activities, Other Applications), Method (Solid Phase Synthesis, Chip based DNA synthesis, PCR based enzyme synthesis), End-User (Academic & Research Institutes Market, Diagnostic Laboratories Market, Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies Market, Other Markets), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Gene Synthesis Market

Global gene synthesis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gene synthesis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

