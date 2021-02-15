Light Beer Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report studies the global Light Beer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Light Beer market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Methodn

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Man

Woman

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Light Beer Market Research Report 2018

1 Light Beer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light Beer

1.2 Light Beer Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Light Beer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Light Beer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Limit Fermentation

1.2.4 Dealcoholization Methodn

1.3 Global Light Beer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Light Beer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Man

1.3.3 Woman

1.4 Global Light Beer Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Light Beer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Light Beer (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Light Beer Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Light Beer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

