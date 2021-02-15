Locust Bean Gum Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2018 – 2026

Locust Bean Gum Market: Definition and Introduction

Locust Bean Gum is a polysaccharide which is extracted from seeds of Ceratonia Siliqua (carob tree, or locust bean tree). Locust Bean Gum is also known as carob bean gum or carob gum. Locust Bean Gum is a type of galactomannan with a high molecular weight. Locust Bean Gum has close structural and chemical resemblance to guar gum. However, Locust Bean Gum possesses functional properties that are quite distinct from guar gum. Locust Bean Gum, unlike other hydrocolloids, is only partially soluble in water at room temperature. Locust Bean Gum is soluble in water with the addition of heat, dissolving in water above 80°C. Also, Locust Bean Gum solutions do not form a gel by itself, but witnesses increased viscosity at higher temperatures and forms a gel when synergized with other types of hydrocolloids such as xanthan, kappa-carrageenan and agar. The carob tree produces pods which contain the brown colored, hard seeds or beans. The pods are processed to separate the seeds, peel off their skins, split the seeds and separate the germ from the endosperm. The endosperm is milled and ground to produce the locust bean gum flour or powder. Locust bean gum powder is further processed and refined to produce the required grade or particle size. Since the carob tree is mostly found in countries of the Mediterranean region, there is high concentration of Locust Bean Gum producers in the region, which is exported to global markets. Locust Bean Gum is widely used as a food additive, and also finds applications in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals and textiles among others.

Locust Bean Gum Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Form, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Powder

Gel

On the basis of Type, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Food Grade

Technical/Industrial Grade

On the basis of Function, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Thickening Agent

Stabilizing Agent

Emulsifier

Gelling Agent

Finishing & Texturing Agent

Others

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Energy & Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Locust Bean Gum Market: Dynamics

Locust Bean Gum is used extensively in the food & beverage industry, most often as thickening, stabilizing & gelling agent, and also as emulsifier. Locust Bean Gum is identified by the emulsifier code E410 globally. Locust Bean Gum is also an efficient binder of water, which helps prevent the problem of syneresis in food products. Moreover, the highly synergistic effect it produces when used along with additives such as carrageenan and xanthan to create stable gel systems have also increased the demand for Locust Bean Gum. The gels so created with the use of Locust Bean Gum find application in the production of processed cheese, pet foods, cream cheese and desserts. Locust Bean Gum inhibits the formation of ice crystals, and thus find application in the manufacture of ice creams as a stabilizing agent to delay melting of ice cream. Given the non-ionic nature of Locust Bean Gum, it is suitable for use across a broad pH range and finds application in neutral as well as acidic systems. Locust Bean Gum being a polysaccharide with a flavor similar to chocolate, it is also used to impart sweetness to food products and as a replacement of chocolate. Moreover, the fact that Locust Bean Gum is gluten-free has increased its demand for healthy foods. Also the organic origin of Locust Bean Gum has helped its demand grow as a natural food additive, as an alternative to artificial ones. The petroleum industry uses Locust Bean Gum to thicken their end products. In the textile as well as paper industry, Locust Bean Gum is used as a finishing and thickening agent. The market for Locust Bean Gum will mostly be driven by the food industry.

Locust Bean Gum Market: Regional Outlook

The production of raw Locust Bean Gum is concentrated mostly in countries belonging to the Mediterranean region, with Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain accounting for nearly three quarters of global production. The demand for consumption however is spread across the world, with end users from the food, textiles, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and other industries requiring Locust Bean Gum for various applications. Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key demand center for Locust Bean Gum, given the region’s enormous population, increasing use of read to eat food products, and growing per capita purchasing capacity. The application of Locust Bean Gum as a gluten-free food additive has led to increasing demand from developed economies across North America and Europe. China, India, Germany, U.S., Western Europe etc are some of the key regional markets for Locust Bean Gum.

Locust Bean Gum Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Locust Bean Gum market include,