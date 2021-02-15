Loyalty Management Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Oracle, SAP, IBM, Fidelity Investments, ICF, Aimia Inc, Comarch, Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley+Partners and Kobie Marketing

Global Loyalty Management Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2017 the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the Loyalty Management Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 7,650.48 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 21.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some Of The Major Players Operating In This Market Are:

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Fidelity Investments

ICF

Aimia Inc

Comarch

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

Kobie Marketing

Based on solution, the market is segmented into two notable segments; customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others.

By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with 58.0% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.2% and is expected to reach USD 2,546.29 million in 2025.

Market by Type: Loyalty Management Market

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Market by Application: Loyalty Management Market

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Major Table of Contents: Loyalty Management Market

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARIES

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKETS, BY TESTING TYPE

7 GLOBAL LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

8 GLOBAL LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY FOOD CATEGORIES

9 GLOBAL LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CONTAMINANTS

10 GLOBAL LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11 GLOBAL LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

13 RELATED REPORTS

Report potential

Recent industry trends and developments

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Loyalty Management market

Market share and size of all the foremost industry players

Strategic proposals for the new participants

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Loyalty Management market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.

