MHealth Market In Terms of Revenue By 2023 : Jawbone, Apple , Dexcom, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, WellDoc, Livongo

The global mHealth market is valued at $ XXX billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +20 % by 2023. The mHealth market is at an early stage and is expected to generate significant revenue in recognition of the quality and feasibility of mobile-based medical devices and favorable regulatory requirements. The spread of mobile phones in healthcare has had a significant impact on the overall healthcare industry.

The mobile market now accounts for more than 100% of the developed market and is expected to grow in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. In addition, as the exposure to smartphones increases with 3G and 4G networks, the use of mobile platforms in most sectors, particularly health care systems, will increase.

MHealth Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, MHealth Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Jawbone

Apple Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health

Omada Health, Inc.

WellDoc, Inc.

Livongo Health

Noom, Inc.

io, Inc.

Canary Health

Withings

Mango Health

Twine Health, Inc.

Propeller Health

Virta Health Corp

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Firstbeat Technologies Ltd.

Claritas MindSciences

HealthMine, Inc.

Digital Therapeutics

This MHealth Market report has been prepared by making sure that all the above mentioned things are understood well to provide the market report that has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. MHealth market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for MHealth industry.

MHEALTH MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Market by Type

Connected Medical Devices (Heart Rate Monitors, Activity Monitors, Electrocardiograph, Fetal Monitoring, and Neuromonitoring)

Apps (Weight Loss, Woman Health, Personal Health Record, & Medication)

Services (Diagnostic, Remote Monitoring, Consultation)

Market by Application

B2B (Patients and Caregivers)

B2C (Providers, Payers, and Employers)

This report focuses on the MHealth in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (By 2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Highlight reporting:

The MHealth report provides a detailed analysis of current and future MHealth market trends to identify investment opportunities.

Market forecasts by 2023 based on estimated MHealth market value.

Key MHealth markets are moving beyond business segments, regions and countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the MHealth market.

MHealth market dynamics such as drivers, limitations, opportunities and other trends.

In-depth business profile for major players and upcoming celebrity players.

Growth prospects among emerging countries by 2023.

Recommendations for MHealth market opportunities and new investments

