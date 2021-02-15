Middle East and Africa Indoor LED Lighting Market to Grow with High CAGR of 8.2% by 2025

Indoor LED Light are made from semiconductor materials that are crystals made of two or three elements combined, for instance, gallium indium nitride (GaInN) or gallium phosphide (GaP). These unique combinations of elements have distinctive crystalline structures that can accommodate both holes (positively charged electron vacancies) and electrons (negatively charged), that are separated by a band-gap since they exist at different energy levels.

Middle East and Africa indoor LED lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Competitors:-

Signify Holding

General Electric

OSRAM GmBH

Cree

Eaton

Hubbell

Dialight

Zumbotel

Syska

NEPTUN LIGHT

delviro energy

iGuzzini

SmartRay

Bamford Lighting

Contrac Lighting

interLED

Dextra Group Plc

Astute Lighting Ltd

Sondia Lighting

Ecoled Ltd are among others

Recent developments:

In December 2018, OSRAM GMBH announced the launch of the IoT platform for the lighting and building market, which would help in getting the more market share and expansion.

In December 2018, OSRAM GMBH announced the launch of lighting and sensing applications for the microSNAP by Rinspeed, as it would be beneficial for the company as.

In November 2018, OSRAM GMBH announced the launch of Osconiq S3030, Osram Opto Semiconductors, it would be beneficial for OSRAM as it would meet professional demands in general lighting applications.

Market Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa indoor LED lighting market is segmented into four notable segments which are

offering, installation type, wattage type and application.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into

hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into lamps, bulbs tubes, luminaries, surface mounted, wall mounted, free standing, downlight, linear and others.

The services segment is sub-segmented into design and installations and maintenance and support. The hardware segment is expected to hold the major share of this market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted years 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into

new installation and retrofit installation. The new installation segment is expected to hold the major share of this market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted years 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

automotive, residential, commercial and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into parking, airport, sports stadium, hotel and others. The commercial segment is expected to hold the major share of this market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted years 2019 to 2026.

