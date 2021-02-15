Network Forensics Market is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Network Forensics Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its database.

Expanding enterprise computing and growing importance for network monitoring & analysis is the key factor contributes the growth of global network forensics market. Network forensics is an advanced tool, which enables identification and investigation of network attacks by recording, storage, and analysis of an enterprise network traffic. Network forensics delivers a complete record of network communications, equipped with powerful search and analysis tools for combing stored traffic to find critical information. Network forensics is an essential IT capability helps organizations to optimize its IT planning and reporting structure, enables faster troubleshooting, incident diagnosing and also provides faster characterization and remediation of security attacks. Network forensics provides 24/7 visibility into business operations & network performance and reduces the risk of regulatory penalties and fines. With the help of network forensics solutions, organizations can conduct various IT investigations including network troubleshooting, network performance benchmarking, transactional analysis and security attack analysis.

Network Forensics Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding network connectivity, complexity and activity in enterprise environments coupled with growing importance for network reconnaissance are the key driving factor propels the growth of global network forensics market.

Additionally, Rising IT security attacks, increasing IT investment across various industries on cyber security tools & training, and growing demand for network monitoring solutions to satisfy mandatory compliance and government regulations further accelerates the growth of global network forensics market.

Continuous focus on reducing IT network downtime across various organizations, and growing importance to identify unauthorized access and to discover the source of security attacks, are the factors expected to fuel the growth of global network forensics market.

However, the inherent anonymity of the Internet protocols and complexity in integrating and storage of the huge volume of enterprise data for investigation & other forensic procedures, are some of the factors identified as key challenges likely to deter the progression of global network forensics market.

Network Forensics Market: Market Segmentation

The global network forensics market is segmented on the basis of component, end-user, end-user type, and by region

Network Forensics Market: Segmentation on the basis of component

Software

Services

Network Forensics Market: Segmentation on the basis of End-User

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Network Forensics Market: Segmentation on the basis of End-User Type

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Network Forensics Market: Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Network Forensics Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, network forensics market in North America is expected to dominate global network forensics market, due to the presence of prominent players specialized in network forensics in the region and increasing investment to create network forensics infrastructure by organizations across various industries. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest growing network forensics market, due to expanding IT infrastructure of organizations across various industries and rising focus on real-time network monitoring and threat intelligence solutions.

Network Forensics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global network forensics market includes, IBM Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Symantec Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., FireEye, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., SAVVIUS, INC, NETSCOUT, NIKSUN Incorporated., and Novetta Solutions

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report Click Here @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=14089&licType=S

