Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market 2018: Comprehensive Analysis with Industry Top Key Players Like GE, ABB, Ormat Technologies, Inc., HRS Group, Amec Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Thermax Limited

The Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Research Report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of oil and gas market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Competitive Analysis: Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

ABB

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

GE

HRS Group

Cannon Bono Energia

Harbin Electric Company Limited

DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION (DEC)

Amec Foster Wheeler

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Echogen Power Systems

Thermax Limited

Cool Energy, Inc

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-status-and-203269

Waste heat recovery is an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is recovered and used in other industrial processes. The processes include power generation, heat pipe exchanger, regenerators and other applications in different industries. As per estimation 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat.

Segmentation by product type:

Heat Exchangers

Boilers

Turbines

Tanks

Segmentation by application:

Thermal

Electricity Power Generation

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-status-and-203269

The waste heat sources include hot combustion gases from exhaust and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. The waste heat recovery unit is a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content. The commonly used waste heat recovery equipment is HRSGs, industrial heating boilers, and turbines.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 by Players

4 by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Inquiry Before [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-status-and-203269

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]