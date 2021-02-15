ORGANIC COCONUT WATER MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
Organic Coconut Water Market 2019
Description:
Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.
First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.
Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.
Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.
The global Organic Coconut Water market is valued at 2270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Coconut Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Organic Coconut Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Coconut Water in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Organic Coconut Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Coconut Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
VITA COCO
Coca-Cola(Zico)
Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)
Naked Juice
Maverick Brands
Taste Nirvana
C2O Pure Coconut Water
Tradecons GmbH
Amy & Brian
Edward & Sons
Sococo
PECU
Grupo Serigy
CocoJal
UFC Coconut Water
CHI Coconut Water
Green Coco Europe
Koh Coconut
Market size by Product
Pure Coconut Water
Mixed Coconut Water
Market size by End User
0-14 yrs
15-34 yrs
35-54 yrs
55 yrs up
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
