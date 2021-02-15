Organomagnesiums Market 2021: Top Key Players Rockwood Lithium GmbH and Rieke Corporation

Organomagnesiums belong to class of organometallic compounds which contain carbon-magnesium and other halide bonds. Organomagnesiums are one of the major reagents used in organic synthesis, mostly used to transfer organic group through nucleophilic addition. Organomagnesium compounds should be handled only under inert gas environment for safety purposes. Inert gases like nitrogen or argon are usually used for this purpose. Addition of acids, water or any oxiding materials to organomagnesium compounds mainly due their high reactivity. Organomagnesiums find large number of industrial applications primarily due to their nature to bind with halogens and other halides through single electron transfer process. Organomagnesiums are commonly found as Grignard reagents like ethylmagnesium bromide phenylmagnesium bromide and several others. Phenylmagnesium bromide is a strong nucleophile as well as a strong base. It reacts with carbon di-oxide to give benzoic acid which has numerous applications such as precursor for plasticizers and sodium benzoate (for preservatives).The market for organomagnesium is largely dominated by the U.S, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific region. The organomagnesium market is largely affected by increased prices of raw materials and cheaper substitutes. The application in form of catalysts acts as a prime driver for organomagnesium market.

The use of organomagnesium as an effective reagent was first pioneered by François Auguste Victor Grignard and hence these compounds find their utmost application as a Grignard Reagent. The Grignard reagent is basically an organomagnesium halide (RMgX) having a positively polarized metal, which makes the alkyl group act as a carbanion. Organomagnesiums are used as agents to prepare alcohols, ketones, keto-esters, terpene and nitriles compounds. Organomagnesiums are also used to induce a substitution at carbon, which helps in carbenoid and arynoid reactions. Organomagnesiums can also be utilized for the formation of carbon-nitrogen bonds, carbon-sulfur, carbon-oxygen bonds, carbon-selenium, carbon-halogen bonds, and other organometallic compounds. Organomagnesium compounds reactions with pyridinium salts are more useful than those of organolithium compounds and hence can act substitution to organolithiums. Organomagnesium compounds play an imperative role as catalysts and are widely used for this purpose. Organomagnesium are used in synthesis of polyolefins. Polyolefins find range of industrial applications in production of thermoplastic polyolefin and polyolefin elastomers. Thermoplastic polyolefin such as polyethylene find a range of applications in packaging (plastic bags or plastic films), while polypropylene is used in packaging, labeling, stationery, plastic parts and reusable containers. Polyolefin elastomers such as polyisobutylene, ethylene propylene rubber can also be produced through organomagnesiums. Organomagnesiums to a certain extent are also used in synthesis of pharmaceutical and fine chemicals.

Organomagnesium belong to the family of organometalics which are used across the globe for varied applications including those of stabilizers, catalysts for chemical reactions and for synthesis of pharmaceuticals. The market for organomagnesium as Grignard reagents is largely dominated by the U.S. and European region. However the increased environmental regulations can lead to shift of production of these to developing countries in Asia. Also the availability of better substitutes makes the market for organomagnesiums vunerable to these substitutes. The market for organomagnesium is expected to be steady across Europe and African countries. Organomagnesium market is expected to grow at a rapid pace across Middle East owing to increase in number of production facilities. Asia Pacific and especially China is also expected to be the upcoming market for organomagnesium in the next six years.

The major players operating in the global organomagnesium market are Rockwood Lithium GmbH and Rieke Corporation among others.

