Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Outlook & Deep Study of Top Key Players: General Electric, Siemens, Philips Benelux, Toshiba Medical Systems,Hitachi, Medical Idea, Planmed Oy, EOS imaging.

There are several key players in the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market that an impact at global level in the industry. This report contains all the company profiles of the key players and brands that making moves such as developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which affect the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market, along with the company profiles the report also contains the market restrains and drivers which are derived through SWOT analysis of the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market.

Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market accounted to USD 5.57 billion growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Competitor:

Some of the major players operating in orthopaedic imaging equipment market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Esaote SpA, Planmed OY, EOS Imaging, among others.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The orthopaedic imaging equipment market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopaedic imaging equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Orthopedic Imaging Equipment market

Analyze and forecast the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment market on the basis of type and end use industry

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising preference for point-of-care devices

Rising number of bone-related ailments, fractures and disorders

Growing public-private investments and funding

Rising cost of clinical trials

Stringent regulations associated with commercialization of orthopaedic imaging devices

Market Segments:

On the basis product type:

X-Ray Systems,

CT-Scanner,

MRI Systems,

EOS Imaging Systems,

Ultrasound,

Nuclear Imaging Systems.

On the basis indications:

acute injuries,

and chronic disorders.

The acute injuries segment:

sports injuries,

and trauma cases.

The chronic disorders segment:

osteoarthritis,

osteoporosis,

prolapsed disc,

and degenerative joint diseases.

On the basis of end-users:

hospitals,

radiology centers,

emergency care facility,

and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography:

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

and Middle East & Africa.

