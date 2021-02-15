Oxo Alcohols Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Apratim International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF, ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik, Oxea, Ineos, LG Chem, BAX Chemicals BV, Qatar Petroleum, Arkema, Sasol, Grupa Azoty ZAK S.A and Others

Global Oxo Alcohols Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global Oxo Alcohols Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Oxo Alcohols Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. Oxo Alcohols Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Market Analysis:

Global Oxo Alcohols Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2025, from USD 15.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In May 2011, Oxea company had launched a range of products under the brand name Oxsoft in order to support the increasing market shift to phthalate-free and non-VOC plasticizers. Due to launch of this product it will benefit in increase the product portfolio of the company.

Key Market Competitors: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The DOW Chemical Company, BASF , ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik , The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea GmbH (Germany), Ineos (Switzerland), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), BAX Chemicals (Netherlands), Qatar Petroleum (Qater), Arkema SA (France), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PDIT Group Ltd (Russia), Apratim International (India), Dhiren Chemical Industries (India) and many more.

Competitive Analysis: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The global oxo alcohols market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of distilled spirits market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Market Restraint:

Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

Segmentation: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

By Type

N-Butanol, – Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols

By Application

Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa

