Packaging Adhesive Film Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Polypropylene is a more versatile and cost-effective plastic than other thermo-forming and polyolefin materials. Additionally, polypropylene is highly resistant to a wide variety of acids and solvent solutions with a temperature range up to 212°F. Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), a derivative of PP, is used in a variety of tape applications such as food packaging and multi-purpose packaging. They have low hydrophilicity and do not allow printing by ink or wetting by adhesives.

The global Packaging Adhesive Film market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Packaging Adhesive Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaging Adhesive Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

CCL Industries

Toray Industries

Cosmo Films

Coveris

Mondi Group

Constantia Flexibles

Ester Industries

Scapa

Nitto Denko

Fuji Seal International

Intertape Polymer Group

Americk Packaging Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others (PET, PU, PA)

Segment by Application

Tapes

Labels

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Packaging Adhesive Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Packaging Adhesive Film

1.2 Packaging Adhesive Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.5 Others (PET, PU, PA)

1.3 Packaging Adhesive Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tapes

1.3.3 Labels

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Size

1.4.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Packaging Adhesive Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Packaging Adhesive Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Packaging Adhesive Film Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Packaging Adhesive Film Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Packaging Adhesive Film Production

3.4.1 North America Packaging Adhesive Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Packaging Adhesive Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Packaging Adhesive Film Production

3.5.1 Europe Packaging Adhesive Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Packaging Adhesive Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Packaging Adhesive Film Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Packaging Adhesive Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Packaging Adhesive Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Packaging Adhesive Film Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Packaging Adhesive Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Packaging Adhesive Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Packaging Adhesive Film Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

