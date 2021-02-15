Parking Reservation System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Parking Reservation System Market 2018

This report studies the global Parking Reservation System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Parking Reservation System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Parking reservation system provides information about parking availability for both drivers and parking providers in a certain area through continuous monitoring. Parking reservation systems comprise software and equipment such as parking meters, cameras, sensors and automatic gates which help maintain the smooth flow of traffic and improve security.

Parking reservation system can be classified as on-street and off-street. Off-street parking systems consist of a single point of interaction between parking areas and access points. On-street parking systems provide information about parking spaces on a real-time basis through web, mobile and voice-based solutions.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Indigo

SP Plus

Kapsch

Q-Park

National Car Parks

Justpark

Parkme

APCOA

LAZ Parking

ACE Parking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Off-street

Valet Parking

Manual Parking

Automated Parking

On-street

Valet Parking

Manual Parking

Market segment by Application, split into

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Parking Reservation System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Parking Reservation System

1.1 Parking Reservation System Market Overview

1.1.1 Parking Reservation System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Parking Reservation System Market by Type

1.4 Parking Reservation System Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Parking Reservation System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Parking Reservation System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Indigo

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 SP Plus

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Kapsch

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Q-Park

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 National Car Parks

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Justpark

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Parkme

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 APCOA

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 LAZ Parking

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ACE Parking

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Parking Reservation System in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Parking Reservation System

5 United States Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook

7 China Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook

10 India Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Parking Reservation System Market Dynamics

12.1 Parking Reservation System Market Opportunities

12.2 Parking Reservation System Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Parking Reservation System Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Parking Reservation System Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued….

