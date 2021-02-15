Parking Reservation System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global Parking Reservation System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Parking Reservation System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Parking reservation system provides information about parking availability for both drivers and parking providers in a certain area through continuous monitoring. Parking reservation systems comprise software and equipment such as parking meters, cameras, sensors and automatic gates which help maintain the smooth flow of traffic and improve security.
Parking reservation system can be classified as on-street and off-street. Off-street parking systems consist of a single point of interaction between parking areas and access points. On-street parking systems provide information about parking spaces on a real-time basis through web, mobile and voice-based solutions.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Indigo
SP Plus
Kapsch
Q-Park
National Car Parks
Justpark
Parkme
APCOA
LAZ Parking
ACE Parking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-street
Valet Parking
Manual Parking
Automated Parking
On-street
Valet Parking
Manual Parking
Market segment by Application, split into
Off-street Parking
On-street Parking
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Parking Reservation System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Parking Reservation System
1.1 Parking Reservation System Market Overview
1.1.1 Parking Reservation System Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Parking Reservation System Market by Type
1.4 Parking Reservation System Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Parking Reservation System Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Parking Reservation System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Indigo
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 SP Plus
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Kapsch
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Q-Park
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 National Car Parks
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Justpark
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Parkme
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 APCOA
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 LAZ Parking
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 ACE Parking
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Parking Reservation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Parking Reservation System in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Parking Reservation System
5 United States Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook
7 China Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook
10 India Parking Reservation System Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Parking Reservation System Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Parking Reservation System Market Dynamics
12.1 Parking Reservation System Market Opportunities
12.2 Parking Reservation System Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Parking Reservation System Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Parking Reservation System Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued….
