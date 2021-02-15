PETCOKE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Petcoke Market 2019

Petcoke – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Petcoke – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:

The global Petcoke market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Petcoke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Petcoke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Petcoke in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Petcoke manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Mitsubishi

Aminco Resource

Koch Carbon

HPCL

IOCL

MPC

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Oxbow

Aluminium Bahrain

Asbury Carbons

Atha

Carbograf

Valero Energy

Essar Oil

Ferrolux

Minmat Ferro Alloys

Rain CII

Reliance

Saudi Arabian Oil

Marathon Petroleum

CPC

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Lianxing New Materials Technology

Shandong KeYu Energy

Zhenhua Carbon Technology

Shandong Tianfeng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Calcined Petcoke

Fuel Grade Petcoke

Segment by Application

Aluminum

Steel

Power

Cement

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Petcoke

1.1 Definition of Petcoke

1.2 Petcoke Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petcoke Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Calcined Petcoke

1.2.3 Fuel Grade Petcoke

1.3 Petcoke Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Petcoke Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aluminum

1.3.3 Steel

1.3.4 Power

1.3.5 Cement

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Petcoke Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Petcoke Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Petcoke Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Petcoke Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Petcoke Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Petcoke Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Petcoke Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Petcoke Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Petcoke Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

……..

8 Petcoke Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Shell

8.1.1 Shell Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Shell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Shell Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Mitsubishi

8.2.1 Mitsubishi Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Mitsubishi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Mitsubishi Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Aminco Resource

8.3.1 Aminco Resource Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Aminco Resource Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Aminco Resource Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Koch Carbon

8.4.1 Koch Carbon Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Koch Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Koch Carbon Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 HPCL

8.5.1 HPCL Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 HPCL Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 HPCL Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 IOCL

8.6.1 IOCL Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 IOCL Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 IOCL Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 MPC

8.7.1 MPC Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 MPC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 MPC Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Sumitomo

8.8.1 Sumitomo Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Sumitomo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Sumitomo Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Nippon Coke&Engineering

8.9.1 Nippon Coke&Engineering Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Nippon Coke&Engineering Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Nippon Coke&Engineering Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Oxbow

8.10.1 Oxbow Petcoke Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Oxbow Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Oxbow Petcoke Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Aluminium Bahrain

8.12 Asbury Carbons

8.13 Atha

8.14 Carbograf

8.15 Valero Energy

8.16 Essar Oil

8.17 Ferrolux

8.18 Minmat Ferro Alloys

8.19 Rain CII

8.20 Reliance

8.21 Saudi Arabian Oil

8.22 Marathon Petroleum

8.23 CPC

8.24 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

8.25 Lianxing New Materials Technology

8.26 Shandong KeYu Energy

8.27 Zhenhua Carbon Technology

8.28 Shandong Tianfeng

Continued…..

