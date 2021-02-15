Polishing Lapping Film Market 2025: Top Key Players Nantong Huaao Plastic Co., Ltd., Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

Polishing / Lapping Film is a polyester based sheet powder covered with precisely graded minerals such as Aluminium oxide, silicon oxide, cerium oxide, silicon carbide or diamond. Lapping film is a precision coated abrasive consumable commonly used for processing and polishing optical fiber connectors. Polishing / Lapping Films are mostly used in finishing and polishing hard-to-grind materials such as ceramics, carbide, exotic alloys , hardened metals, composites and others. Lapping and Polishing Films are used for micro finishing and polishing whenever close tolerances are required. Substrates which are used in Polishing / Lapping Films are Glass, metal and plastic. Polishing / Lapping Film are commonly used in electronic components, fiber optic connectors, precision instruments, medical devices, hard disk drive, waveguides, micromotors, displays, mobile handheld case, finishing and repair, glass cleaning and repair, glass edge polish and others. Polishing / Lapping Film provide features such as elimination of traverse and chatter marks which helps in reducing rejects and reworks, can change grades in less than a minute, saves downtime on multiple grade sequences, superior durability, higher cut rate, fine finishes, achieve finer finishes, micro replicated abrasives and others. Due to its versatile features and vast usage, Polishing / Lapping Film market is expected to witness an escalating demand among the industries.

Polishing / Lapping Film: Market Dynamics

Polishing / Lapping Film market is drove because of the increasing usage in the electronics industry. Manufacturing companies are focusing on providing films which give high-quality finish on flat or cylindrical surfaces by using conventional methods such as bonded wheels or slurries and honing stones which is disorganized and time-consuming. With the new film backed abrasive technology, it can accomplish consistency, predictable finish tolerances in a faster and easier way to increase the productivity and reduce prices. Most of the manufacturers of Polishing / Lapping Film are located in China and South Asian countries which are exporting Polishing / Lapping Film to North America, Europe and other regions.

However, Polishing / Lapping Film is slow and time-consuming for technicians performing the polish. The polishing also needs to stop several times during processing to safeguard the target layer. Also, if Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) is used to remove the oxide layer in aggregation with the polishing of the metal layer to help maintain the item planar, the process is lightened.

Polishing / Lapping Film: Market Segmentation

Polishing / Lapping Film market can be segmented on the basis of types, which include:

Stretch film

Metallized film

Adhesive film

Shrink Film

Polishing / Lapping Film market can be segmented on the basis of type of raw material, which include:

Polyamide

Poly Vinyl Chloride

LLDPE

PE

Laminated Materials

Polishing / Lapping Film market can be segmented on the basis of type of usage, which include:

Packaging film

Food and medicine film

Cling film

Others (Photovoltaic film, shipping labels, etc.)

Polishing / Lapping Film: Segment Outlook

Polishing / Lapping Film: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for Polishing / Lapping Film market includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Polishing / Lapping Film market will witnesses a high demand in APEJ because of the high investments in the region and its manufacturing units. Market in India and China is still at growth stage which will fuel the market for next ten years in the region.

Polishing / Lapping Film: Market Players

The market players in Polishing / Lapping Film market are 3M Electronics, Henan Union Abrasives Corp., Haining Fusen Tape Co., Ltd., Nantong Huaao Plastic Co., Ltd., Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd., Lee Valley Tools, Precision Fiber Products, Inc., Fiber Instruments Sales Inc., Kemet International Ltd. and many more.