PROBIOTICS DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025
This report studies the global Probiotics Dietary Supplement market status and forecast, categorizes the global Probiotics Dietary Supplement market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
NutraScience Labs
Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.
ProbioFerm
UAS Labs
Probium
Protexin
Nutraceutix
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Nebraska Cultures
Mercola Probiotics
UP4 Probiotics
Custom Probiotics, Inc.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Liquids
Tablets
Paste Body
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Nutritional Supplements
Specialty Nutrients
Infant Formula
Table of Content:
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Research Report 2018
1 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Probiotics Dietary Supplement
1.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Liquids
1.2.3 Tablets
Paste Body
1.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Segment by Application
1.3.1 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Nutritional Supplements
1.3.3 Specialty Nutrients
1.3.4 Infant Formula
1.4 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Probiotics Dietary Supplement (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 NutraScience Labs
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 NutraScience Labs Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc. Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ProbioFerm
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ProbioFerm Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 UAS Labs
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 UAS Labs Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Probium
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Probium Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Protexin
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Protexin Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Nutraceutix
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Nutraceutix Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Nebraska Cultures
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Nebraska Cultures Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Mercola Probiotics
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Mercola Probiotics Probiotics Dietary Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 UP4 Probiotics
7.12 Custom Probiotics, Inc.
Continued…..
