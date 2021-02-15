PVC Flooring Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.
In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.
Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.
Global PVC Flooring market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Flooring.
This report researches the worldwide PVC Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PVC Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Armstrong
Bonie
LG Hausys
Gerflor
Forbo
Mohawk(including IVC)
Mannington
Tarkett
Polyflor
HANWHA
PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Type
Homogenous
Heterogeneous
Vinyl tiles (VT)
Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)
PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Residential
PVC Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
PVC Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global PVC Flooring Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Flooring Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Homogenous
1.4.3 Heterogeneous
1.4.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)
1.4.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
