The aggregated revenue of global robotics technology market in construction industry is expected to reach $19.36 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics in global construction industry.

Highlighted with 50 tables and 67 figures, this 197-page report “Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Global Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure



Growth Drivers



Restraints and Challenges



Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities



Porter’s Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global robotics technology market in construction industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

UAVs



Traditional Robots



Robotic ARMs



Exoskeletons



On basis of robot function, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Inspection and Surveillance Robotics



Demolition Robots



Bricklaying Robots



Concrete Structural Erection Robots



3D Printing Robots



Others



On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Public Infrastructure



Commercial and Residential Buildings



Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition



Others



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)



For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global robotics technology market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

