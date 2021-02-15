Rosacea Therapeutics Demand to Exceed US$ 2 Billion in 2019

The FDA recently approved Oxymetazoline, employed in the rosacea-related persistent facial erythema in adults.

Soolantra (topical ivermectin) received the FDA approval recently, for the use in the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

The FDA’s approval for a topical cream RHOFADE (Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride) paved the way for the drug in the rosacea therapeutics, exclusively for persistent facial erythema in adults.

A tentative approval by the FDA has allowed the inclusion of Zenavod capsules (doxycycline) in rosacea therapeutics. These capsules are particularly used against pustules and papules, i.e. the specific inflammatory lesions associated with the condition in adults.

While these FDA approvals for rosacea therapeutics were registered in 2017, the decently growing rate of the introduction of new FDA-approved drugs is likely to provide a strong push to the revenue expansion of rosacea therapeutics landscape.

With an expanding rosacea patient pool, most prominently in Europe and North America, the revenue growth prospects for global rosacea therapeutics landscape appear to be on an impressive trajectory over the coming years. In a new intelligence report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global sales of rosacea therapeutics are likely to receive major benefits from the development of newer formulations of rosacea therapeutics, especially alpha agonists.

A senior research analyst at PMR says, “The largest business opportunity is created by the increasing rosacea instances subsequently followed by inadequate definite curative therapeutics, insufficiently satisfactory as a first-line treatment. Rosacea therapeutics market players are targeting this opportunity leading to strategic new drug developments”.

In the consolidated competitive landscape of rosacea therapeutics market, four leading companies account for over 75% share of the total market value, including Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Bayer A.

PMR’s report on global rosacea therapeutics market provides deep-dive insights on the competitive landscape through thorough key company profiling and evaluation of their recent strategic developments.

“The available range of drugs in rosacea therapeutics necessarily play a palliative, short-term role in addressing the consequences of rosacea. However, the current treatment line still fails to provide a long-term therapy, let alone target the root cause of rosacea. The rosacea therapeutics space has been constantly witnessing R&D efforts with an objective to break through this ever-unmet need, which continues to be hampered by the lack of understanding of the disease itself,” explains the analyst, further adding, “There remains a huge gap between the existing rosacea therapeutics and market demand. The rate of treatment is also significantly low, prompting at the upcoming business opportunities for rosacea therapeutics market stakeholders”.

Off-label Pharmaceuticals Favor Sales Growth of Rosacea Therapeutics Landscape

Growing use of off-label drugs is providing a strong impetus to the revenue growth of rosacea therapeutics landscape, as some of them are highly popular for use in refractory cases, including botox, corticosteroids, and sulfacetamides. While the use of off-label drugs prevails for effectively treating rosacea, it is highly non-recommended and invalid according to the FDA and a few European Medicine Agencies. Persistent use off-label, non-recommended drugs continues to elevate the demand prospects for rosacea therapeutics.

Key Insights Drawn from Global Rosacea Therapeutics Market Report