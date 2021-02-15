SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Advance Technology and Trends 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market growth during the said period.



Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

The report also includes key developments in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. Porter Five Force analysis and funding received are also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2015 – 2025 (%), segment value share contribution, 2015 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global SD-WAN Market: Segmentation

The SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, service, vertical and geography. Based on component, the market has been divided into virtual appliance, physical appliance and hybrid segment. Based on deployment, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud. Cloud based deployment could be defined as delivery of hosted services over the internet. Cloud based deployment model can include Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud whereas On-Premise deployment model would refer to the computation that is located within the physical confines of an organization.



Based on service, the market has been divided into managed services and professional services. Managed services could be defined as the outsourcing of management responsibilities and functions in order to cut expenses and improve operational efficiency while professional services could mean the intangible product sold by a vendor or a contractor to a customer in order to help them manage their businesses. The providers of such services have specialized knowledge about different areas of interest. The market on the basis of vertical has been segmented into BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing and Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation).

Geographically, the report classifies the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Global SD-WAN Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market include Silver Peak, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.

