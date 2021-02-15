Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Sinterit , PRODWAYS GROUP, Renishaw, Sintratec, Sharebot, Natural Robotics, Ricoh, Aerosint, Dynamic Tool Corporation, Red Rock, Arcam, Xact Metal Proto3000, And Others

Global Selective laser sintering equipment Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global Selective laser sintering equipment Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Selective laser sintering equipment Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. Selective laser sintering equipment Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Market Analysis:

Global selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to reach USD 1413.4 million by 2025 from USD 276.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key Development :

In 2016, Farsoon Technologies and LSS (Laser sintering specialist) combined to manufacture 403P series plastic laser sintering system, which is used for stereo lithography.

Key Players: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies, Formlabs, Inc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Renishaw plc., Sintratec, Sharebot srl, Natural Robotics, Ricoh India Ltd., ZRapidTech, Aerosint, SELECTIVE LASER SINTERING EQUIPMENTprinting, Dynamic tools Pvt. Ltd. Aspect Inc, Red Rock SLS, Proto3000, 3Dnatives, SLM Solutions, Arcam, TRUMPF, DMG MORI CO., LTD., Xact Metal, Inc., Optomec, Sciaky Inc. and many more.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Selective laser sintering equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Selective laser sintering equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Selective laser sintering equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of selective laser sintering equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for healthcare and medical devices.

Growing demand of 3D equipment’s in robot building.

Research and development took place to improve the prototypes for GPS products.

The growth is suppressed due to complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment’s.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using SLS printing software.

Market Segmentation: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The market is based on

material, application, industry, and geographical segments.

Based on material, the market is segmented into

metal , nylon.

Based on application, the market is segmented into

tooling, heavy equipment & machinery, robotics.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into

consumer goods, automotive, medical devices.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

