Skin Graft Mesher Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018 – 2026

Skin graft procedures in the reconstructive plastic surgeries always demand the use of mesher as part of their procedure

Reconstructive surgical procedures are the type of plastic surgery performed for repairing and restoring damaged tissue function. This is done to repair and reshape the body structure affected from trauma/injuries, infections, tumors, birth defects, developmental abnormalities etc. Plastic surgeons use a wide range of reconstructive techniques to improve and restore appearance such as skin grafts, tissue expansion and flap surgery. Skin graft procedures further comprised of split thickness skin grafts and full thickness skin grafts. The procedure of meshing finds its use only under the segment of split thickness skin grafts for processing the skin and making apertures onto the graft. This split thickness skin graft involves the removal of epidermis layer and a portion of dermis from the donor site followed by further processing to provide the highest quality of graft able skin in efforts to cover the largest area of full thickness burn injury.

Meshers’ Use in Skin Graft Procedures

Skin Graft Mesher are made of stainless steel consisting of mesher cutters and carriers. The instrument finds its use in graft meshing procedure of split thickness skin graft technique for increasing the surface area of graft. The graft is frequently meshed by making lengthwise rows of short and interrupted cuts. The meshing process has various expansion ratios ranging from 1.5:1 up to 9:1. The meshing procedure in skin graft also helps in limiting the subgraft fluid accumulation beneath the graft which may hinder the revascularization process. These type of grafts find its use where the aesthetic result is not a concern.

A revolutionary change has been observed in the last three decades in plastic surgery techniques owing to the better understanding of body physiology and advancement in surgical tools. This leads to the development of advanced procedures in plastic surgery keeping in mind the aesthetic point of view. Thus, limiting the skin graft procedures requiring the use of meshers.

Factors Driving Skin Graft Mesher Market

Global market for Skin Graft Mesher is driven by the number of skin graft procedures in the reconstructive plastic surgery segment. The high cost of the other surgical procedure such as plastic surgery can upsurge the market growth of skin graft mesher proportionally. Increasing number of trauma cases, occurrence of skin related diseases, improvement in healthcare facilities, rising awareness and increasing number of surgeons fuels the number of skin grafting procedures and thus the market of skin graft mesher. However, development of advanced surgical procedures limits the procedure volume of split thickness skin graft and thus the related equipment required. Market for skin graft mesher and other equipment used in the surgery is strongly dependent on the availability of reimbursement in the skin graft procedures.

Skin Graft Mesher for non-aesthetic skin graft procedures

The skin graft procedure requiring the use of mesher are only performed for non-aesthetic plastic surgery procedures as full thickness skin graft is preferred in patients requiring aesthetic benefits. Meshed skin grafts heal with more scarring due to the secondary healing of interstices and thus less aesthetically appealing than unmeshed skin grafts. As aesthetic and functional results are also being taken into account for surgeries, the use of skin grafting procedures has decreased and taken over by other advanced procedures.

Skin Grafting Procedures in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals acquire the largest market share for skin graft procedures as well as the associated equipment used. However, the high growth rate has been observed in the ambulatory surgical centers owing to the rise in the numbers of outpatient surgeries and increasing patient preference because of less expenditure and reduced hospital stays. Thus, representing a growth opportunity in this end user market segment.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, Global Skin Graft Mesher market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe represents the highest market share in the global market for skin graft mesher owing to the availability of high number of plastic surgeons with greater number of reconstructive surgeries being performed in these countries. This is followed by the Asia Pacific region due to the growing investment in improving healthcare facilities. Latin America market holds very less market share but the market is forecasted to grow with the increasing number of grafting procedures. Middle East and Africa represents the least market share as well as growth rate for skin graft mesher market over the forecast period

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global Skin Graft Mesher market includes Mölnlycke Health Care, Humeca, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, 4Med Ltd., Nouvag AG. There occurs regional as well as international players in the skin graft mesher market. The market for skin graft mesher equipment is seen with very few developments in the recent years and the sale is dependent on the number of surgical procedures involving split thickness skin graft technique.