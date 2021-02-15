Smart Glass 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
This report studies the Smart Glass market. Smart glass is the advance technologies that has exterior stimulus properties and use the clean technology concept. Smart glass switches its property depending on the external temperature. Smart glass switches either automatically or manually to manage the glare, the amount of heat and light. Smart glass can be damaged owing to large exposure to the UV rays.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Saint Gobain, View, Corning, Gentex, Asahi Glass, Polytronix, Vision Systems, PPG, Glass Apps, Ravenbrick and so on.
North America is the largest production of Smart Glass, with a production value market share nearly 42.71% in 2016.
Global Smart Glass market size will increase to 13200 Million US$ by 2025, from 3400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Glass.
This report researches the worldwide Smart Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Smart Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint Gobain
View
Corning
Gentex
Asahi Glass
Polytronix
Vision Systems
PPG
Glass Apps
Ravenbrick
Scienstry
SPD Control System
Pleotint
Smartglass International
Smart Glass Breakdown Data by Type
Electrochromic
Thermochromic
SPD
PDLC
Smart Glass Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Electronics
Architecture
Solar Power Generation
Smart Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Smart Glass Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Release ID: 479169