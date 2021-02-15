SMART HOME SECURITY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Home Security Market. The report analyses the : Analysis By Product Type (Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring system, Smart Locks and Sensors and Smart Detectors), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, India, China, Japan and South Korea). The report assesses the global smart home security market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Smart Home Security Market: Analysis By Product Type (Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition) – Forecast to 2023: By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea)”, Global Smart Home Security market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 15.56% during 2018 – 2023.

Smart Cameras and Monitoring system market segment is expected to witness growth at a noteworthy rate in the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of Smart Home Security due to growing criminal activities especially property crime coupled with increasing safety and security concerns among consumers, availability of DIY home security solutions with ease of installation and usage etc. is anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Smart Home Security in the future. During 2018-2023, Smart Home Security Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to the evolving consumer safety and security preferences, up surge in the penetration of connected homes, growing high net worth population increasing consolidation of market players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart Home Security market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include emergence of Internet of things globally backed with escalating discretionary spending of consumers in recent years and growing tech savvy population especially millennials are a significant factor backing the market of Smart Home Security in the region.

The report titled “Global Smart Home Security Market: Analysis By Product Type (Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition) – Forecast to 2023: By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Smart Home Security market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and competitive analysis in the global Smart Home Security market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Smart Home Security Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Smart Home Security Market, By Value

• By Product Type – Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Smart Home Security Market, By Value

• By Product Type – Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, India, China, Japan and South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Smart Home Security Market, By Value

• By Product Type – Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Share

Company Analysis – ADT Corporation, Vivint Smart Home Security, SimpliSafe, Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Robert Bosch, Protect America, Ring and Samsung

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Smart Home Security Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)

6.1.1 Smart Alarms Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.2 Smart Alarms Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Smart Cameras and Monitoring System Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.4 Smart Camera and Monitoring System Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.5 Smart Locks and Sensors Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.6 Smart Locks and Sensors Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.7 Smart Detectors Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.8 Smart Detectors Market, By Value (2018-2023)

7. Leading Smart Home Security Companies

8. Global Smart Home Security Market: Regional Analysis

…

20. Global Smart Home Security Market drivers

21. Global Smart Home Security Market Restraints

22 Global Smart Home Security Market Trends

23 Porter Five Analysis

24 SWOT Analysis

25 Pricing Analysis

26. Company Profiles

26.1 ADT Corporation

26.2 Vivint Smart Home Security

26.3 SimpliSafe

26.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

26.5 Samsung

26.6 Ring

26.7 Honeywell International

26.8 Robert Bosch

26.9 Frontpoint Home Security Solutions

26.10 Protect America

Continuous…

