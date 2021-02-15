Smart Lighting Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2025

Global Smart Lighting Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Smart Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 22.98 Billion by 2025, from USD 8.25 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), By Application Type (Indoor Application, Outdoor Application, Architectural, Public Places), By Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Smart Lighting Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the smart lighting market in the next 8 years. Smart lighting is a technology which can be controlled from an app, usually on Apple or Android phone. The app allows individual to change the brightness of the bulbs, and if have coloured LEDs it can also change their colours .It is a technology basically designed for energy efficiency. This embrace high efficiency fixtures and automated controls which make adjustments like occupancy or daylight availability depending on weather conditions. Smart lighting includes many technologies under certain conditions, indoor and outdoor lights will work mechanically. There are various applications of smart lighting networks but main feature of smart lights is that, it is capable of instantly switching on the light when someone enters a room and change colour when something occurs. Various developments have taken place in this, for instance SRAM Licht AG launched SIMPLUX in December 2017, which is a LED based smart control system basically designed for small and medium sized spaces in organization to have control and automation capabilities on electronic devices.

Top Key Players:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

OSRAM GmbH. Cree, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Honeywell International Inc.

Zumtobel Group AG

Häfele, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

Vision.

Virtual Extension.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Switchmate Home LLC

Gooee

SYSKA LED

ISOTERA LTD.

Lifi Labs, Inc.

Ketra,Inc.

TAOlight

Nualight Limited

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems

Decreasing cost of LED light

Rising demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems

Security issues in smart lighting systems

Higher installation cost and inadequate awareness about payback periods

Customize report of “Global Smart Lighting Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Smart Lighting Market is segmented on the basis of

Offering

Communication Technology

Application Type

Installation Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Offering, the global smart lighting market is classified into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of Communication Technology, the global smart lighting market is segmented into wired technology and wireless technology.

On the basis of Application Type, the global smart lighting market is classified into indoor application, outdoor application, architectural and public places.

On the basis of Installation Type, the global smart lighting market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Smart Lighting Market

The global smart lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

