Software-Defined Networking Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2024

Software-defined networking (SDN) encompasses different types of network technology that are aimed at making the network as flexible and agile as the virtualized server of the modern data center. The primary goal of SDN is to allow engineers and network administrators to respond effectively to changing business requirements. In such a network, the network administrator can control traffic from a centralized control console without having to touch individual switches. Functional separation, automation through programmability, and network virtualization are the key technologies covered under SDN.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Software-Defined Networking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software-Defined Networking market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software-Defined Networking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

HP

VMWare

Brocade Communications

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

NEC

Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)

Verizon Enterprise

Juniper Networks

Huawei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Physical Network Infrastructure

Controller Software

SDN Applications

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Software-Defined Networking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Software-Defined Networking

1.2 Classification of Software-Defined Networking by Types

1.2.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Physical Network Infrastructure

1.2.4 Controller Software

1.2.5 SDN Applications

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Telecom & IT

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Government & Defense

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Software-Defined Networking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Software-Defined Networking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Software-Defined Networking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Software-Defined Networking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Software-Defined Networking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Software-Defined Networking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Software-Defined Networking (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HP Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 VMWare

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 VMWare Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Brocade Communications

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Brocade Communications Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cisco Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cisco Systems Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ericsson

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ericsson Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 NEC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Software-Defined Networking Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NEC Software-Defined Networking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

