SOFTWARE TESTING IN TELECOM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Description

Software testing is a process to validate the different components of system and application software to detect errors in the development of high-quality software products. The software testing process follows the software testing life cycle (STLC) protocols to test the validity of software products. Software testing tools, solutions, and services are subscribed by software developers across a range of industry verticals to build high-quality software within a limited period.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Software Testing in Telecom market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software Testing in Telecom market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software Testing in Telecom.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Atos

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Cigniti Technologies

Deloitte

Gallop Solutions

Infosys

NTT DATA

Steria

Tech Mahindra

UST Global

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Application Testing

Product Testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom Operators

Telecom Providers

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Software Testing in Telecom Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Software Testing in Telecom

1.2 Classification of Software Testing in Telecom by Types

1.2.1 Global Software Testing in Telecom Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Software Testing in Telecom Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Application Testing

1.2.4 Product Testing

1.3 Global Software Testing in Telecom Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Software Testing in Telecom Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Telecom Operators

1.3.3 Telecom Providers

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Software Testing in Telecom Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Software Testing in Telecom Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Software Testing in Telecom Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Software Testing in Telecom Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Software Testing in Telecom Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Software Testing in Telecom Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Software Testing in Telecom Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Software Testing in Telecom (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Accenture

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Accenture Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Capgemini

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Capgemini Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Wipro

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Wipro Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Atos

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Atos Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Cigniti Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Software Testing in Telecom Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Cigniti Technologies Software Testing in Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

