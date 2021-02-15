Starch Modifying Agents Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2018-2028

Starch Modifying Agents: Market Outlook

In the global food and beverage industry, starch is a major carbohydrate source which has a wide range of applications in various food products. In the food and beverage industry, Starch modifying agents are used to modify the raw starch by adding different chemical groups and modifying the chemical structure of the starch. Starch is generally used in the modified form owing to improved thickening, high water holding capacity and improved heat resistant behavior. The increasing demand for processed foods and convenient food products is fuelling the demand for the modified starch application. The starch modifying agents will also grow in the shadow of growing the modified starch market. In the global modified starch market, the demand for starch modifying agents is increasing at high growth rate owing to its ability to modify the raw starch. In food industries, the starch is generally modified by physical methods, chemical method, and enzymatic methods. In the global modified starch market, the majority of demand for a starch modifying agents is rising from the European and North American Countries owing to prominent players of any sector in the region.

Increasing Demand for Starch Modifying Agents in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

In addition to a major food ingredient, modified starch have also wide application in encapsulation, tissue engineering, textiles, bone, and drug delivery systems. The increasing demand for modified starch in the various sector is generating a huge demand for a starch modifying agents. Raw starch is modified by various form of starch modifying agents physical methods such as deep freezing, osmotic-pressure treatment, and thrashing; chemical methods include esterification, etherification, crosslinking, cationization, and others; enzymatic modification include treatment with amylomaltases, cyclomaltodextrinase, and certain other enzymes. In addition, starch is also modified by transgenic techniques by targeting the enzymes involved in starch biogenesis. In the global modified starch market, the demand for a starch modifying agents is increasing at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, paper, textile and. In the food and beverage industry, the demand for Octenyl succinct anhydride modified starch is increasing in processed food products and packaged food products. On the other hand, the demand for starch modifying agents is also increasing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Starch Modifying Agents: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global starch modifying agents market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of type, the global starch modifying agents market has been segmented as –

Physical

Chemical

Enzymatic

On the basis of end use, the global starch modifying agents market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Textile and paper

On the basis of region, the global starch modifying agents market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Starch Modifying Agents Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of Starch modifying agents market are NZYTech, Lda., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd., Euroduna Food Ingredients, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Shandong Bangye Co., Ltd.and others.

Starch Modifying Agents Market: Opportunities

The increasing demand for modified starch in the various industrial sector is directly increasing the demand for starch modifying agents to process the raw starch. In the food and beverage industry, demand for a starch modifying agents is increasing at a lucrative growth rate, owing to the wide application in various food products. The increasing application of modified starch in pharmaceutical industries is also fueling the demand for a starch modifying agents. With the increasing demand of the modified starch in the food industry, it can be anticipated that there would be high growth of starch modifying agents in the coming future.