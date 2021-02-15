STEERING SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Steering System Market. The report analyses the Steering System Market of 11 countries that includes U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Russia, China, Japan, India. The Steering System market of the 11 countries have been analysed by volume (numbers), value and the number steering system installed by OEM and After Sales Market. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Steering System Market Report (2019 Edition) – Country Analysis By Vehicle Type, By Steering Type, By Distribution Channel, By Value, By Volume: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” the Steering System market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.86% during 2018–2023, while volume is expected to witness a CAGR around 3.43% during forecast period.

Over the recent years, Steering System market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for automobiles in emerging and developing nations and growing number of electric vehicles. Moreover, rise in the demand for advanced feature steering for vehicles and rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of steering system globally. Further, increasing demand for convenient and fuel saving vehicle is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global steering system market in 2017.

The report titled “Global Steering System Market Report (2019 Edition) – Country Analysis By Vehicle Type, By Steering Type, By Distribution Channel, By Value, By Volume: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of steering system market and provides statistics and information on market size, volume, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the steering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Steering System Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Steering System Vehicle Type Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast, By Value & Volume.

• Steering System Type Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – By Value & Volume.

• Distribution Channel of Steering System: Sizing, Growth, Forecast- By Value & Volume.

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Russia, China, Japan, India. (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Steering System Vehicle Type Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast, By Value & Volume.

• Steering System Type Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – By Value & Volume.

• Distribution Channel of Steering System: Sizing, Growth, Forecast- By Value & Volume.

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – Hyundai Mobis, Robert Bosch, Schaeffler Group , ThyssenKrupp, JTEKT, Nexteer, Omron, ZF Friedrichschafen, China Automotive, Denso Corp.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Risks

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

7. Global Steering System Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Steering System Market: Growth & Forecast, By Value (2013-2023)

7.2 Global Steering System Market: Growth & Forecast, By Volume (2013-2023)

7.3 Global Steering System Market – By Product Type (Manual Steering, Electric Power Steering, Hydraulic Power Steering, Electric-Hydraulic Steering System) (2013-2023)

7.4 Global Steering System Market – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles) (2013-2023)

7.5 Global Steering System Market – By Sales Distribution (Original Equipment Manufacturer

(OEM), After Market Sales) (2013-2023)

7.6 Global Steering System Market: By Regional Analysis

7.6.1 Global Steering system Market: By Regional Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

Company Profiles

26.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Gmbh

26.2 JTEKT Corporation

26.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

26.4 Nexteer Automotive

26.5 Omron Corporation

26.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

26.7 China Automotive System Inc

26.8 Denso Corp.

26.9 Hyundai Mobis Co.

