Strategic Research Report of 2025 Global Frozen Bakery Additives Market | Ab Nordbakels, Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Ddw-the Color House, David Michael & Co

The frozen bakery additives market accounted to 3.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in frozen Bakery additives market are Ab Nordbakels, Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Ddw-the Color House, David Michael & Co., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Engrain, Jungbunzlauer AG, Kerry Group, Lasenor Emul S.L., Lonza Group Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Palsgaard A/S, Purac Biochem B.V., Puratos Group N.V., Royal Dsm N.V., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp. Chr. Hansen Holding, Givaudan, Ingredion, Roquette, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Tate & Lyle among others.

Food additives in frozen bakery are used as an ingredient to ensure the safety and freshness of the product, maintain the nutritional content, enhance the taste, texture and appearance of the product. The food additives market is regulated by FDA or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of processed foods and bakery products

Benefits of additives in improving the shelf life and quality of the products

Key manufacturers adopting environmental friendly manufacturing process

Stringent regulations

Consolidated frozen bakery market

By type the market for frozen Bakery additives market is segmented into emulsifiers, colors & flavors, preservatives, reducing agents, enzymes, oxidizing agents, and others

By application the frozen Bakery additives market is segmented into frozen bread, frozen cakes, frozen pastry, frozen pizza crust, and others.

On the basis of geography, frozen Bakery additives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

