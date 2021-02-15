SWIR Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report on the SWIR market offers explanatory knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, drivers and restraints, production, revenue, consumption, import and export, and the most effective development within the organization size, deployment type, inside, segmentation comprised throughout this analysis, also major the players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run, additionally to present the clear view point of SWIR market.

SWIR Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of high demand of SWIR cameras in military and defense industry, technological advancements in SWIR detectors. However, due to high cost of SWIR Cameras are hindering the market growth.

Market Key Competitors:

FLIR Systems (US),

Xenics (Belgium),

New Imaging Technologies (France),

Allied Vision Technologies (Germany),

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan),

Photon etc. (Canada),

Princeton Instruments (US),

Sofradir Group (France),

Raptor Photonics (UK),

Episensors, Inc.(U.S.),

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) .

SWIR Market is geography segmented in to 5 regions : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation:

SWIR market is segmented based on scanning type into two notable segments; area scan and line scan. In 2018, area scan segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

SWIR market is segmented in technology categories into two notable segments:

cooled

In 2018, uncooled segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global SWIR market is segmented in material into:

indium gallium arsenide,

mercury cadmium telluride,

indium antimonide,

lead sulfide.

In 2018, indium gallium arsenide segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The global SWIR market is segmented in component into hardware, software and services. In 2018, hardware segment is valued to rule with highest market share by 2025.

SWIR market is segmented in application categories into six notable segments:

machine vision,

thermal imaging,

hyperspectral imaging,

surveillance systems,

vehicle navigation.

In 2018, surveillance systems segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The global SWIR market is segmented in industry five notable segments:

commercial,

industrial,

medical,

military & defense,

and other industries.

In 2018, Industrial segment is valued to rule with highest market share by 2025.

The area scan segment is dominating the global SWIR market.

Machine vision segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.89%in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

