Tampons Market Increasing Due to Increasing Demand for Biodegradable and Organic Tampons

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Tampons Market, by Product –Radially Wound Pledget and Rectangular/Square Pad; by Material – Cotton, Rayon, and Blended; by Usage Digital/No Applicator and Applicator; by Size – Mini, Regular, and Extra; by Distribution Channel – Online Stores and Offline Stores (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores, and Drug Stores) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025,’ the global tampons market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.34 Bn by 2025. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 19,062.3 million unit, expanding at a CAGR of over 4.1% during the forecast period. The tampons market in North America is projected to expand at a rapid pace during forecast period.

Tampons became widely used in the late 1980s. A tampon is a mass of material used to absorb menstrual blood during the menstrual cycle. It is a form of absorbent material, primarily used as a feminine hygiene product.Tampons are made of cotton, rayon, or a blend of the two materials. They are of various sizes and types. There are different types of applicators for the usage of tampons. Some of these types are cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, extendable applicator, and digital tampons.

In terms of usage, the applicator segment is expected to hold a major market share in the global tampons market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account for revenues of nearly US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2020.

In 2016, North America held a significant market share of the global tampons market due to changing preferences of women toward hygiene products and increasing awareness about health among women. Furthermore, increasing demand for biodegradable and organic tampons contributed to the expansion of the tampons market in North America. Europe was a prominent region of the market in terms of revenue in 2016. Product innovation is one of the key factors pushing demand for feminine hygiene products at the global level. In addition, companies are focusing on process standardization and production of biodegradable and organic tampons that are affordable as well as easy and comfortable to use. Furthermore, investment in R&D and product innovation has fueled the expansion of the tampons market. In terms of type, the radially wound pledget segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period as this type of tampon is easily available. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding region of the market with a projected CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period owing rise in population of middleclass and higher-middleclass women. Puberty education, menstrual health management, sanitation facilities, and community influencers are important factors that contribute to the menstrual health of women. These factors are anticipated to boost the tampons market in Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expandat a rapid pace between 2017 and 2025. However, the region is likely to continue to account for a limited market share. An increasing trend toward the adoption of tampons is observed across Asia Pacific and Middle East. Creating menstrual awareness, especially in developing economies, was extremely challenging. However, the situation has improved in the past few years. Studies showed that more than 70% of women did not have knowledge about the need to use a pad or tampon until their first period. However, that has changed significantly with growing awareness acting as a major driver. The market is focusing on creating new and innovative products that are biodegradable and organic and safe for women as well as the environment. Many feminine hygiene products manufacturing companies have strong competition over values, and most of them are focusing on innovating new products. The effect of this opportunity is that several tampon manufacturers are also increasing their focus on providing biodegradable and organic products that are safe to use. Due to increasing awareness among the female population regarding personal hygiene, there has been an increase in adoption of different personal hygiene products over time.

However, higher product price and availability of cheaper substitutes are likely to restrain the tampons market in the coming years.

North America dominated the tampons market, with value of US$ 4.75 Bn in 2016. In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to drive the tampons market due to increasing demand for biodegradable and organic tampons, changing lifestyle of women, and rising awareness about health among women. Asia Pacific is likely to provide substantial growth opportunities to the tampons market with a rise in awareness about health among women.