TD-LTE Ecosystem Market : Review and Forecast | 2019-2025

Long Term Evolution denotes fourth generation (4G) mobile communication technology, that is based on GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication) or Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution and Universal Mobile Telecommunications System or High Speed Packet Access technologies.



At present, majority of LTE technology is centered on frequency division duplex or FDD-LTE. FDD-LTE uses dual bands i.e. one for downlink and the other for uplink operations, also recognized as paired spectrum allocation. The FDD-LTE is intended to decrease user planar latency, advance throughputs, and enhance the capacity of sectors. However, the increasing demand for faster technology has steered the growth of time division duplex (TDD) LTE.

Global TD-LTE Ecosystem Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing demand for Internet of Things is an important trend in the global market. In the mobile ecosystem, Internet of Things (IoT) is the subsequent revolution. IoT services are expected to be an important driver for additional progress in the cellular market. Cellular IoT is likely to offer various services comprising vending machines, utility meters, automotive (smart traffic, fleet management, real time traffic information, security reporting and monitoring), medical alerting, and metering. At present, devices like GPS navigation aids, e-book readers, and digital cameras are connected to the internet. Presently, LTE supports IoT with Cat.1 devices, whereas LTE-Advanced prolongs device battery life up to ten years with a power saving mode. LTE-Advanced Pro optimizes device battery costs and life, and coverage as well as capability for a large number of connected devices with the introduction of two new technologies – NB-IoT (Narrow Band Internet of Things) and enhanced Machine Type Communication, often referred to as LTE-M.

The TD-LTE ecosystem market is primarily driven by the large scale adoption of LTE in Asia Pacific region. In Asian countries, regulatory bodies are directing to tackle the absence of digital dividend spectrum to fuel 4G LTE adoption. In the Asia Pacific region, mobile broadband is thriving and is significantly becoming the standard channel for accessing the internet. The growth in mobile data is primarily fuelled by the increasing investment and innovations across the overall mobile ecosystem that includes content and service providers offering content and applications; mobile operators offering data services and connectivity; device manufacturers offering data ready handsets; and enablers offering support services.



Advancement in wireless infrastructure is likely to create opportunities in the global TD-LTE ecosystem market. Various standardization bodies are developing higher frequencies and higher data rates having shorter transmission ranges. Early use of some technologies like 802.11ac assures a Gigabit per second from a single access point. Moreover, LTE-A is leading a path out to full mobile broadband incorporated with smart spectrum reuse and direct local communications between devices is enabling the bandwidth crunch. Advancement in wireless infrastructure has set the stage for the upcoming 5G technology standards development. 5G is not yet open for use by anyone since it is still under development. However, most companies have started creating 5G products and field testing them. This is likely to create ample opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

Global TD-LTE Ecosystem Market: Segmentation

On the basis of equipment, the market has been bifurcated into macro cells and small cells. Based on device type the market has been segmented into notebooks, PCs, routers, smartphones, tablets and others. In terms of application the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, banking institutes, personal uses and others. Moreover, based on geography the market segmentation encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



Global TD-LTE Ecosystem Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies leading the global TD-LTE ecosystem market comprises Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.(China), Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), AT&T, Inc.(U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), MediaTek, Inc.(Taiwan), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Spreadtrum Communications Inc. (China).

