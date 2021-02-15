UHD TV Market 2019 by Advanced Technology, Thriving Growth with Top Key Players- Samsung, LG, Hisense, Skyworth, Sony, Konka, TCL and more…

A new market study, titled “Global UHD TV Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

UHD TV (also known as Ultra High Definition TV Super Hi-Vision, Ultra HD television, Ultra HD, UHDTV, or UHD) includes 4K UHD (2160p) and 8K UHD (4320p) which are two digital video format that have 3840 × 2160 (4 K) or 7680 × 4320 (8 K) pixel resolutions, and they are 4 or 16 times larger than 1920 × 1080 (2K) pixel resolution of the standard full HDTV, respectively. The large pixel resolution of the UHDTV content requires a large screen size and a frame rate.



The global UHD TV market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with UHD TV industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into UHD TV industry, The Japan, South Korea and China are the main regions to produce UHD TV.

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Hisense

Skyworth

Sony

Konka

TCL

Chang hong

Sharp

Haier

Panasonic

Toshiba

In the next five years, the global consumption of UHD TV will maintain a certain growth rate ,consumption growth rate will also maintain increase with a rate. Therefore, in the next five years, UHD TV overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 70% to 90%. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Below 50 inch

Between 50 and 65 inch

Above 65 inch

This report focuses on UHD TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UHD TV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



Commercial

Residential



