New Research Report : US Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Procedures Market Assesses the Future Impact of the Propellants

By 2023, the number of BPH procedures performed in the U.S. is expected to reach 215,584. Growing aging population, rising prevalence of BPH disorders, technological advancements in the BPH procedures and increasing awareness about the BPH disorders and treatments available are the major factors driving the adoption of BPH procedures in the U.S.

In terms of type, the BPH treatment procedure include laser based procedures, surgical procedures, UroLift and other energy based procedures. Laser based procedures is expected to account for the largest share in the U.S. BPH procedures during the forecast period, since these procedures are more effective, as compared to the conventional procedures and are less likely to cause bleeding and other complications. Urolift is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by the aging U.S. population, expanding insurance coverage of the procedure by various insurers, low cost of the procedure, and possibility of indication expansion of the UroLift procedure for the treatment of patients with BPH who have an obstructive median lobe.

The advanced research and development activities has led to the development of technologically advanced BPH devices and therapies. Prostatic urethral lift (Urolift system) and targeted sterile water vapor therapy (Rezūm) are some of the recent technological therapies launched for BPH management. Rezūm therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that uses steam in the treatment of enlarged prostate and is currently available in the U.S. These therapies can be performed in a clinic or at an outpatient facility, and thereby reduces the cost associated with hospital stay and surgeries.

Key player in the U.S. BPH procedures are introducing new advanced products for BPH treatment and gaining public and private insurance coverage. For instance, in May 2017, NeoTract, Inc. announced that its patent UroLift system has received insurance coverage for the treatment of BPH from Cigna Insurance Services Co., a global health service company that provides insurance to over 14 million Americans.

Some of the other key players providing BPH procedures in the U.S. include NxThera, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Urologix, LLC., Convergent Laser Technologies.

