WHITE BOX SERVERS MARKET REPORT BY APPLICATION, BY END-USER ,SIZE, SHARE, TREND AND SEGMENT FORECASTS 2019 TO 2024

Description

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the White Box Servers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the White Box Servers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The global White Box Servers market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

