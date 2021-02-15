X-Ray Imaging Market Outlook with Industry Review and Segmented on The Basis of Types, Technology and Devices

The global x ray imaging market was valued at $8,897.3 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2016-2022. Based on portability of x-ray imaging devices, the portable x-ray segment is expected to witness the faster growth, CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period.

X-rays are fragments of natural electromagnetic spectrum. Medical x-rays are used to generate images of tissues and structure inside the body. It is produced artificially by decelerating high-velocity electrons, with the help of X-ray tube. The x-rays when passed through the body are made to strike through a photographic film, which results in formation of the image of the area. The areas of the film exposed by x-ray are dark, whereas the unexposed areas are transparent. Now-a-days an X-ray image can also be stored in a digital form on a computer. The factors, such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of x-ray imaging devices and increasing risk of cancer, due to exposure to radiation are inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global x-ray imaging market include Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., SAMSUNG, and Fujifilm Corporation.

