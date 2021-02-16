Adoption of Blood Flow Detector Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Blood flow detector is a medical device that is used to detect blood flow in the arterial and vinous systems. Analysis of blood flow patterns is important for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Blood flow detector helps in detecting heart valve issue, assessing blood flow in stroke patients, detecting blood clots and viewing the heart to monitor carotid artery diseases. Heart disease and stroke are main causes of death in the U.S. Innovations along with advancement in the peripheral blood flow detecting technology, rise in geriatric population and rise in incidence of vascular disease cases are some of the main factors that are driving the blood flow detector market. On the basis of product, blood flow detector market can be segmented into ultrasonic doppler blood flow detector, laser doppler blood flow detector and electromagnetic blood flow detector. Ultrasonic doppler blood flow detector that is used in diagnostic procedure, changes sound waves into an image that can be viewed on a monitor. On the basis of application, blood flow detector market can be segmented into surgery, intensive care, emergency investigations, non-emergency investigations, hemodialysis and research. On the basis of form, blood flow detector market can be segmented into hand-held/small and table-top/systems. On the basis of care site, blood flow detector market can be segmented into radiology, dialysis centers, vascular lab, OR, ER, physicians office, ICU and others.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for blood flow detector due to technological advancement, developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing peripheral vascular disease cases in this region. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the blood flow detector market in next few years due to developing healthcare infrastructure, growing disposable income, increasing elderly population and rise in incidence of various chronic diseases in the region.

Technological advancement, increasing incidence of peripheral vascular diseases, rise in demand for blood flow detector in the clinical usages and growing aging population are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the market for blood flow detector. In addition, wide range of applications of blood flow detector is expected to drive the market for blood flow detector. However, issues related to re-imbursement policies, strict government regulations and high cost of the devices are some of the factors restraining the growth for global blood flow detector market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead the growth in blood flow detector market in Asia. In addition, broader applications of blood flow detector in surgical and clinical procedures, increasing awareness about peripheral vascular diseases and product innovations along with technological advancement such as new cerebral blood flow detecting technology are expected to offer new opportunities for global blood flow detector market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in number of collaborations and partnerships and new products launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global blood flow detector market. Some of the major companies operating in the global blood flow detector market are Cardinal Health, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Nicolet Vascular, Braemar, Inc., Flowtronics, Inc., Atys Medical and VIASYS Healthcare. In addition, some of the other companies operating in the global blood flow detector market are Transonic Systems, Inc., Compumedics DWL, Neoprobe Corporation and Cardiosonix, Ltd.

