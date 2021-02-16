Aerial Work Platforms Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

An aerial work platform (AWP), also known as an aerial device, elevating work platform (EWP), or mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) is a mechanical device used to provide temporary access for people or equipment to inaccessible areas, usually at height. There are distinct types of mechanized access platforms and the individual types may also be known as a “cherry picker” or a “scissor lift”.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aichi Corporation

Altec Inc

Bronto Skylift

Runshare

Ruthmann

Tadano

Terex

Teupen

Time Benelux

The global Aerial Work Platforms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerial Work Platforms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerial Work Platforms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Scissor Lifts (up to 30’, 30’ – 50’, and more than 50’)

Boom Lifts (up to 60’, 60’ – 100’, and more than 100’)

Other AWPs

Segment by Application

AWP Rental Service Providers

End Use Industries

Construction

Entertainment

Commercial

Manufacturing

Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Aerial Work Platforms Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aerial Work Platforms

1.2 Aerial Work Platforms Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aerial Work Platforms Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Scissor Lifts (up to 30’, 30’ – 50’, and more than 50’)

1.2.3 Boom Lifts (up to 60’, 60’ – 100’, and more than 100’)

1.2.4 Other AWPs

1.3 Aerial Work Platforms Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aerial Work Platforms Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 AWP Rental Service Providers

1.3.3 End Use Industries

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Commercial

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture etc.)

1.4 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market Size

1.5.1 Global Aerial Work Platforms Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aerial Work Platforms Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aerial Work Platforms Business

7.1 Aichi Corporation

7.1.1 Aichi Corporation Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Aichi Corporation Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Altec Inc

7.2.1 Altec Inc Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Altec Inc Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bronto Skylift

7.3.1 Bronto Skylift Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bronto Skylift Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Runshare

7.4.1 Runshare Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Runshare Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ruthmann

7.5.1 Ruthmann Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ruthmann Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tadano

7.6.1 Tadano Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tadano Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Terex

7.7.1 Terex Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Terex Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Teupen

7.8.1 Teupen Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Teupen Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Time Benelux

7.9.1 Time Benelux Aerial Work Platforms Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aerial Work Platforms Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Time Benelux Aerial Work Platforms Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

