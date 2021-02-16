Affective Computing Market Competitive Analysis by 2025: IBM, Microsoft, eyeSight Technologies, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal Communication, Cogito Corp and Kairos: Face Recognition

Affective Computing Market report provides historical data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for Affective Computing on a global and regional level. This research study helps the purchaser to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting Affective Computing market during the forecast period. Additionally the study provides expected opportunities in the market.

The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence or emotion AI) is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science.

While the origins of the field may be traced as far back as to early philosophical inquiries into emotion (“affect” is, basically, a synonym for “emotion.”), the more modern branch of computer science originated with Rosalind Picard’s 1995 paper on affective computing. A motivation for the research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine should interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt its behavior to them, giving an appropriate response for those emotions.

This report focuses on the affective computing in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment By Type, Covers:

Touch-Based

Touchless

Market Segment By Applications, Can Be Divided Into:

Market Research

Healthcare

Media & Advertisement

Automotive

Others

