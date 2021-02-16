Agribusiness Market Comprehensive Study of 2018-2023 with Top Key Players Like Wilmar International, Syngenta, Sabanci Holding, Nestlé, Monsanto Company, CHS Inc., Cargill, Bunge, Bayer Crop Science, and Bachoco

According to Research for Markets, the Global Agribusiness Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2015 to 2022.

Global Agribusiness Market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The data and the information regarding the agribusiness industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

The growth of the market is due to growing population and increasing wealth in the developing world. The drivers of the market include rise in demand to increase productivity and operational efficiency. The challenges faced by the market are food shortages and high food inflation. By 2050, the world will need almost 50% more food. In global market, Nanotechnology applications are observed as the new industrial revolution, and both developed and developing countries are investing in this technology to acquire a sizeable market share.

Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include:

Wilmar International

Syngenta

Sabanci Holding

Nestlé

Monsanto Company

Illovo Sugar Limited

CHS Inc.

Cargill

Bunge

Bayer Crop Science

Associated British Foods plc

Bachoco

Cargill Consulting Group, Inc.

DowDuPont

Zambia Sugar Plc

The grains segment dominated the market in 2015 and is anticipated to continue its market dominance until the end of 2020. Wheat and rice segment constitute the significant share as they are the staple food for millions of people. Growing demand for rice is more in countries and regions with low income, where carbohydrates at economical rates are still the primary need of consumers to meet energy requirements.

The of meat and dairy products is increasing owing to factors such as high disposable income, increasing urbanization, and changing patterns. In China, the demand for pork is likely to increase. In Argentina and Brazil, the demand for beef is anticipated to grow rapidly over the next five years. The of beef is anticipated to increase by 68 million tons by 2030. This would lead to the development of agribusiness companies involved in primary production as well as livestock breeding and feed.

Product types Covered:

Oilseed

Soybeans

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Other oilseeds

Livestock

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Sheep meat

Grains

Wheat

Rice

Coarse grains

Dairy

Milk powder

Liquid milk

Ice-cream

Ghee

Cheese

Butter

Other Dairy Products

Other Product Types

Ethanol

Fruits and vegetables

Coffee

Sugar

