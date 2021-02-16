Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Research Report, Industry Analysis With Allergan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Eli Lilly and Company, And More

Most of the drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s are still in the pipeline and therefore, only few of the approved drugs are currently present in the market are for the treatment of symptoms and not the disease itself, thereby causing a rise in demand globally for Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The report includes market shares of Alzheimer’s disease Treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Rising Geriatric population among the world has caused a rise in the related diseases most prominently Alzheimer’s, this rise is set to give way to the growth of the Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market with CAGR being registered at 8.25% in the forecast period of 2018-2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), and growing from an initial estimated value of USD 3 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 5.65 billion by the end of the forecast period. Key Market Competitors in Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market are

Allergan

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Merz Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Lundbeck A/S

ONO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

TauRx

Other Players Are VTV Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Biogen, AC Immune, AB Science, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, QR Pharma Inc., General Electric Company, and Bayer AG are few of the major competitors currently working on the Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market. The Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

Around 100 drugs have been approved for Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in 2017 and some of them are forecasted to be approved for the final treatment

In early July 2018, Biogen reported a breakthrough drug BAN2401 for late-stage Alzheimer, but phase 3 trials are not expected to begin till 2020, even then the drug is merely a solution to halt the degenerative decline of the disease and not the treatment for it

Market Drivers

The market is driven by the demand for the disease itself and not just its symptoms

Limited awareness in the developing regions about the disease is helping to drive the market forward

Market Restraints

Due to the absence of any final treatment drugs currently in the market, the market growth is set to be halted

The high cost of prospective drugs to be marketed has also made the population of the world, to shy away from these drugs

Market Segmentation: Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market

By Drug Class Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug AChEI inhibitors Immunoglobulins)

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Sales

By Geography North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel)



