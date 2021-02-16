Amebicide Drugs Market Analysis and In-depth Research Forecast 2017 – 2025

Amebicide is a type of anti-infective drug. Amebicides are agents that kill or destroy amebae. Every amebicide has a different mode of action. Amebicides are used for the eradication of parasitic species of amebae in humans or animals. Amebicides are used for the treatment of various infectious diseases such as amebiasis. Amebiasis is an infection that is caused by Entamoeba histolytica. Entamoeba histolytica infects the intestinal tract of humans or animals. Amebicide drugs are given orally or intravenously.

The absorption of an amebicide drug is complete and rapid. Due to rapid absorption through the gastrointestinal tract, these drugs are less effective against parasites in the lumen. Amebicide drugs are distributed to all tissues and body fluids such as the milk, the saliva, and the cerebrospinal fluid. An amebicide drug is metabolized by oxidation in the liver by mixed function oxidase, followed by glucouronylation. The drug is excreted in the urine as an unchanged drug and metabolite. Amebicide drugs can cause certain adverse effects such as oral thrush, diarrhea, metallic taste, dry mouth, vomiting, or nausea.

Increasing prevalence of parasitic infections all over the world drives the global amebicide drugs market. The increasing pool of patients suffering from amebic infections and high cost of new drugs are likely to boost this market remarkably in the next few years. The rising level of awareness, better treatment facilities, continued launch of effective drugs, and presence of favorable reimbursement policies for high-cost treatments are expected to drive the global amebicide drugs market during the forecast period. The geriatric population is more prone to infections due to their low immunity levels. Infections, especially parasitic, are becoming increasingly common among the elderly people.

The global amebicide drugs market can be categorized based on product, infection type, site of action, mechanism of action, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into branded drugs and generic drugs. In terms of infection type, the amebicide drugs market can be categorized into bone infection, skin infection, ENT infections, gastrointestinal infection, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.

Based on site of action, the market can be segmented into luminal amebicides, systemic amebicides, and mixed (luminal and systemic) amebicides. Based on mechanism of action, the amebicide drugs market can be categorized into inactivation of enzymes, inhibition of protein synthesis, and inhibition of DNA replication. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the amebicide drugs market can be divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016, due to presence of a large number of multi-drug-resistant ameba and high prevalence of various infections among people in the region. This region also has large geriatric population, which is more prone to different infections led by lowered level of immunity. Hence, the elderly people require use of various amebicide drugs. This, in turn, promotes growth of the amebicide drugs market in North America. Europe held the second-largest market share in 2016, due to technological advancements and increase in research and development activities in the region. The amebicide drugs market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributable to developing infrastructure, growing awareness, and increasing purchasing power of people in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of parasitic infections in these regions.

Key players operating in the global amebicide drugs market include Romark, L.C., Sanofi, Presutti Laboratories, LLC, and Heritage Pharmaceuticals.

