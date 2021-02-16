Aminopenicillin Drugs Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2017 – 2025

Aminopenicillin drugs kill bacteria by inhibiting the synthesis of the bacterial cell wall. Aminopenicillin drugs are bactericidal beta-lactam antibiotics. There exists chemical similarity between aminopenicillin drugs and penicillin. However, aminopenicillin drugs have a broader spectrum of activity than penicillin. Aminopenicillin drugs can be administered orally, as acid hydrolysis does not deactivate these drugs. However, aminopenicillin drugs are sometimes given along with beta-lactamase inhibitors, as these drugs are susceptible to hydrolysis by beta-lactamase. Aminopenicillin drugs are effective against most gram-negative bacteria such as H. influenza and E. coli as well as gram-positive bacteria. They are employed to treat infections of the lower and upper respiratory tract, skin infections, endocarditis, and urinary tract infections.

Increasing prevalence of bacterial infections all over the world drives the global aminopenicillin drugs market. The increasing pool of patients suffering from bacterial infections and high cost of new drugs are factors likely to boost the market remarkably in the next few years. The rising level of awareness, better treatment facilities, continued launches of effective drugs, and presence of favorable reimbursement policies for high-cost treatments are also expected to drive the global aminopenicillin drugs market during the forecast period. However, the number of key players operating in the market is less, which is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period. There exists an opportunity for new entrants to enter the global aminopenicillin drugs market. The geriatric population is more prone to infections due to low immunity levels. Infections, especially bacterial infections, are becoming increasingly common among the elderly people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), among every 100 hospitalized patients at any given time, 10 in developing countries and seven in developed countries acquire at least one health care-associated infection.

The global aminopenicillin drugs market can be categorized based on product, infection type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into branded drugs and generic drugs. In terms of infection type, the market can be categorized into bone infection, skin infection, ENT infections, gastrointestinal infection, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and urinary tract infections. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the leading market share in 2016, owing to increased hospital visits and high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the world. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness about online pharmacies in developed as well as developing countries.

Geographically, the global aminopenicillin drugs market can be divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a major market share in 2016, due to presence of a large number of multi-drug resistant bacteria and high prevalence of various bacterial infections in the region. This region also has large geriatric population that is more prone to different infections led by lowered level of immunity. Hence, the elderly people require use of various aminopenicillin drugs.

This, in turn, augments the aminopenicillin drugs market North America. Europe held the second-largest market share in 2016, due to technological advancements and rise in research and development of aminopenicillin drugs in the region. The aminopenicillin drugs market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributable to developing infrastructure, growing awareness, and increasing purchasing power of the people in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of bacterial infections in these regions.

Key players operating in the global aminopenicillin drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline plc and Pfizer Inc.

