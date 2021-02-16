Automotive Camera Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trends By Continental, Bosch, Valeo, Aptiv, Magna International, FICOSA, Autoliv, Mobileye, Clarion, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Veoneer, Ambarella Inc, ZF Group, Automation Engineering Inc. (AEi), STONKAM CO.,LTD.And Others

Global Automotive Camera Market forecasts detailed comprehensive report on the global Automotive Camera industry. The report provides important details such as the sales, consumption, suppliers, import/export, revenue, growth rate. The report shares Data type that includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and others. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Automotive Camera Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Automotive Camera industry across different regions. The global Automotive Camera market report additionally offers a deep expertise of market definition, classifications, programs, engagements, and market traits even as also displaying the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2019-2026.By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the Automotive Camera market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profile. Automotive Camera Market report also mainly focuses on Market share dominated by major players, types, and applications of Automotive Camera Industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Camera Market

Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; Clarion; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Veoneer Inc.; Ambarella; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AEi Boston and STONKAM CO.,LTD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Continental AG announced the incorporation of automotive cameras for the right turn assist system in trucks improved the performance of the radars and the entire system significantly.

In June 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Mobileye announced a collaboration agreement to develop and provide the “S-Cam4” to major automotive manufacturers.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Camera Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Camera Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Camera Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Camera Market

Global Automotive Camera Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.38 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 16.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand of vehicles and the overall growth of the automotive industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Camera Market

Global automotive camera market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive camera market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of ADAS in vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT in automobiles

Growing cases of accidents and road fatalities involving blind spots in vehicles; the incorporation of automotive camera helps in eliminating such blind spots, this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of installation and maintenance of these cameras is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Camera Market

By Technology

Digital Camera, Infrared Camera, Thermal Camera



By View Type

Single View System, Multi-View System



By Application

Driver Monitoring System, Park Assist System, Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS), Blind Spot Detection,Others



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



