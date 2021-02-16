Automotive Cyber Security Market 2019 is Expected to Reach US$ 1480 Million by 2024

A new market study, titled “Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Automotive Cyber Security Market



Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

USA has been the largest consumption market in the last years. Now, USA has enjoyed about 36% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 34 % and 7%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cyber Security market will register a 72.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1480 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Arilou technologies

Cisco systems

Harman (TowerSec)

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Argus

BT Security

Intel Corporation

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

NXP Semiconductors

Trillium

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

Utimaco GmbH

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Cyber Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software-based

Hardware-based

Security Services & Frameworks



Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

