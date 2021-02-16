Bio-Lubricant Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024 For Players : ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total S.A., Chevron Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE & Panolin International Inc.

Bio-based lubricants offer several advantages over conventionally used petroleum-based products, in that these are non-toxicity, renewable, and environment friendly. Owing to high flash point and high stability, bio-based lubricants are relatively safer to use over conventional lubricants.

This has resulted in a shift in preference of consumers from petrol-based lubricants to bio-based lubricants, thus forming a major trend in the bio-lubricant market. These lubricants are environment friendly, highly biodegradable, non-toxic, and safe for personnel who are handling engines and hydraulic systems.

Europe is the largest consumer of these lubricants in the bio-lubricant market. The largest growth in the region is attributable to the presence of various emission standards and the use of biodegradable products.

Some of the major players operating in the global bio-lubricant market are ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total S.A., Chevron Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Panolin International Inc., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Quaker Chemical Corp., Renewable Lubricants Inc., and Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc.

