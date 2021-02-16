Biological Safety Cabinet Market Trends, Research Report With Nuaire, Kewaunee Scientific Corp., Labconco Corporation, Euroclone SpA, Medical Research Council, Haldeman-Homme, Inc And More

The global oxygen-free copper market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally. Oxygen-free copper market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in global market include

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Sh Copper Products Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporaion

Luvata

National Bronze & Metals, Inc.

SAM Dong America

Citizen Metalloys Limited

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.

Metrod Holdings Berhad

Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Others: Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd., Watteredge LLC, KME Germany GmbH & Co Kg, Wieland-Werke AG, Cupori Oy, Mkm Mansfelder Kupfer Und Messing GmbH, Farmers Copper Ltd., Aurubis Ag, Shanghai Metal Corporation, Aero Industries, Ibc Advanced Alloys Corporation, Sequoia Brass & Copper and many more.

Oxygen free copper (OFC) is one of the purest form of copper available for different industrial and commercial applications. This alloy has excellent material properties like superior elongation and good corrosion-resistance. It is used in manufacturing coaxial cables and communication cables for the telecommunication industry. There is a growing demand for OFC in electronics & electrical and transport industries, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. There is a growing demand for OFC in electronics & electrical and transport industries, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Market Segmentation: Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market

The oxygen-free copper market is segmented on the basis of grade into Cu-OF and Cu-OFE.

The Cu-OF segment is further sub segmented into magnetometers and electromagnets.

The Cu-OFE segment is further sub segmented into rectifiers and transistors.

On the basis of product form, the market is segmented into

Wires

Strips

Busbars

Rods

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into electronics & electrical and transport.

The electronics & electrical segment is further sub segmented into high resistance-ratio cryogenic shunts, bus conductors, high-end audio-visual systems, microwave tubes and glass-to-metal seals.

The transport segment is further sub segmented into automotive rectifiers, vacuum tubes, busbars and coaxial cables.

On the basis of geography, the oxygen-free copper market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

High demand for oxygen-free copper in the electronics & electricals sector

Strong demand for oxygen-free copper from the Asia-Pacific

Advantages of pure copper

Market Restraint:

High cost of oxygen-free copper processing

Availability of substitute like electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper

