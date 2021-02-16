Business Intelligence Market: Global Industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% by 2022

The Business Intelligence Market report includes an inclusive analysis of the current scenario of the global market. This report not only consist the company profile for the top players in this market but also gives knowledge of what definition, classifications, applications, and overview and then goes into each and every detail.

The Global Business Intelligence (BI) market is expected to grow from $15.64 billion in 2016 to reach $29.48 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.1%.

Increasing usage of data analytics, raising penetration of cloud technologies, and growing dependency on data in decision making are the factors fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of business intelligence in small and medium-sized enterprises is fostering the market growth. On the other hand, high capital investments, limited number of skilled workforce are the restraints limiting the market growth.

Among the applications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) are the largest contributor of the total market revenue in 2015 due to increasing digital financial transactions across the globe.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Include:

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

Datawatch

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Panorama

Pentaho (A Hitachi Company)

Qlik Technologies

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.

Unstructured Data segment is expected to dominate the global business intelligence market with higher CAGR owing to increasing adoption of data analytics and growing market for IoT devices.

North America is projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing adoption of technologies and rapid economic growth in emerging countries are boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Data Types Covered:

Structured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Unstructured Data

Components Covered:

Software

Platform

Services

Deployment Models Covered:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Technologies Covered:

Cloud BI

Traditional BI

Social BI

Mobile BI

Applications Covered:

Operations Management

Network Management and Optimization

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Sales and Marketing Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Workforce Management

Supply Chain Optimization

Other Applications

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Users Covered:

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Other End Users

The Report Covers In-Depth Analysis As Follows: Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Market Trend Analyses

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 By Data Type

6 By Component

7 By Deployment Model

8 By Technology

9 By Application

10 By Organization Size

11 By End User

12 By Geography

13 Key Developments

14 Companies Profiling

